Attorney General Pamela Bondi Announces Severe Charges Against Violent Tesla Arsonists

Attorney General Pamela Bondi has announced charges against three individuals responsible for the violent destruction of Tesla properties according to a press release. All three defendants will face the full force of the law for using Molotov cocktails to set fire to Tesla cars and charging stations.

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”

One defendant, also armed with a suppressed AR-15 rifle, was arrested after throwing approximately eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership located in Salem, Oregon.

Another was arrested in Loveland, Colorado after attempting to light Teslas on fire with Molotov cocktails. The defendant was later found in possession of materials used to produce additional incendiary weapons.

In Charleston, South Carolina, a third defendant wrote profane messages against President Trump around Tesla charging stations before lighting the charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails.

Each defendant faces serious charges carrying a minimum penalty of five years and up to 20 years in prison.

The Department of Justice is committed to ending all acts of violence and arson directed at Tesla properties and otherwise.