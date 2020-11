At least two people were killed and many others injured in a terror attack near a Vienna synagogue on Monday evening, the Austrian Interior Ministry said.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told a news conference that one heavily armed attacker was also killed by forces while at least one gunman remains at large.

“This is the hardest day Austria has seen for many years,” he said, as he urged citizens to stay indoors. He also said children would not be required to attend school on Tuesday.

Read more at Deutsche Welle

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)