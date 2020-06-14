Bay Area Attacks on Law Enforcement Likely Acts of Domestic Terrorism: Sources

Federal authorities believe two Bay Area attacks on law enforcement are the work of the same domestic terror cell.

The federal courthouse ambush in Oakland that left Federal Security Officer David Underwood dead two weeks ago and the attack that killed Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller, and wounded two other members of law enforcement, are believed to be connected.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the federal investigation into both shootings say Steven Carrillo – who is being held for the shooting death of the deputy in Ben Lomond – is believed to also be the gunman in the Oakland shooting. The driver of the van involved remains at large.

