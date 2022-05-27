Before 9/11: The 1993 WTC Bombing and Thwarted TERRSTOP Attacks

“They said if you won’t wear a wire, you’re fired. And in July of 1992, the source who was friends with the future bombers of the 1993 bombing was fired… Two months later, a guy by the name of Ramzi Yousef joins the group.”—Retired Agent John Anticev

Retired agent John Anticev served in the FBI for 28 years. During his early years in the Bureau, he was assigned to the FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) in the New York Division.

In part one of this two-part episode of FBI Retired Case File Review, Anticev reviews his investigation into the 1990 murder of Rabbi Meir Kahane and his operation of an FBI confidential source, Emad Salem, who infiltrated an operational cell of Egyptian Islamic radicals. The cell’s spiritual leader was Sheikh Omar Abdel Rahman, also known as the Blind Sheikh. While Anticev was out on sick leave recovering from a brain tumor, FBI superiors fired his source. Members of the cell were later found to be responsible for the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center.

Listen to part one Episode 260: John Anticev – 1993 World Trade Center Bombing here.

In part two, Anticev continues his case review. After the 1993 World Trade Center attack, he re-engaged his source to penetrate a second operational terrorist cell preparing to attack the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels, the United Nations, 26 Federal Plaza and other New York City landmarks. This time, the case, known as TERRSTOP, resulted in the prevention of major attacks, and identified links between the cell and a hostile intelligence service.

Listen to part two Episode 261: John Anticev – 1993 WTC Bombing, TERRSTOP, Informant Emad Salem here.

Anticev also talks about the stress and frustration he endured during the 6-year internal investigation into his and others’ handling of the source, who, unknown to Anticev, had secretly recorded many of their conversations.

