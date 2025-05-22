66.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 22, 2025
CounterterrorismLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

Belfast Man Charged With Terrorism Offence

A man has been charged with a terrorism offence following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
UK Met's Counter Terrorism Command Police (Photo: Counter Terrorism Policing via Facebook)

Liam O’Hanna, 27, (16.10.97) of Belfast has been charged, via postal requisition, with displaying a flag in support of Hizballah, a proscribed organisation, according to a press release from the UK’s Met Police yesterday.

On 21 November 2024, in a public place, namely the O2 Forum, Kentish Town, London, displayed an article, namely a flag, in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation, namely Hizballah, contrary to section 13(1)(b) and (3) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command were made aware on Tuesday, 22 April of an online video from the event. An investigation was carried out, which led to the Crown Prosecution Service authorising the above charge.

O’Hanna is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 18 June.

Previous article
Engage Communication Enhances Starlink Network Performance with Redundant Packet Tech
Next article
Two Israeli Embassy Staffers Shot Dead Outside D.C.’s Capital Jewish Museum
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals