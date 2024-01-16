24 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Counterterrorism

Biden Says Yemen’s Houthis Are a ‘Terrorist’ Group

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called Yemen’s Houthi forces a “terrorist” group, after American and British warplanes, ships and submarines launched dozens of air strikes across Yemen overnight.

Biden said Washington will respond to the Houthis if they continued behavior that he called “outrageous.”

London and Washington say their strikes in Yemen, opens new tab were in retaliation for months of attacks by the movement on Red Sea shipping that the Iran-backed fighters cast as a response to the ongoing war in Gaza. The strikes represent one of the most dramatic demonstrations to date of the widening of the Gaza conflict.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters, here.

