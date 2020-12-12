Bin Laden’s Former Spokesman Returns to U.K. After U.S. Jail Release

A former spokesman for Osama Bin Laden has returned to the U.K. after being released from prison in the U.S.

Adel Abdul Bary was freed on Thursday over fears that obesity and asthma put the 60-year-old at greater risk from the effects of COVID-19. He was deported after a judge in New York agreed he was at high risk of contracting a serious form of the disease, in part because he is overweight.

Bary, originally from Egypt, was arrested by U.K. police in 1999 as a co-conspirator in Al-Qaeda attacks on American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998 that killed 224 people and wounded 5,000. He was extradited to the U.S. in 2012.

