Boko Haram Kills at Least 43 Farmworkers in Nigeria, Militia Says

Boko Haram fighters killed at least 43 farmworkers and injured six in rice fields near the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Saturday, anti-jihadist militia told AFP.

The assailants tied up the agricultural workers and slit their throats in the village of Koshobe, the militia said.

“We have recovered 43 dead bodies, all of them slaughtered, along with six others with serious injuries,” said militia leader Babakura Kolo, who helped the survivors. “It is no doubt the handiwork of Boko Haram, who operate in the area and frequently attack farmers.”

