Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Community Again, Burn Houses, Cars

Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, on Thursday night again attacked Damasak in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno state.

SaharaReporters gathered that some residential houses, shops, cars and other properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by the gunmen during the attack.

A military source said troops of Operation Lafiya Dole stationed at super camp in the community with a combat aircraft of the Nigeria Air Force however repelled the attack.

