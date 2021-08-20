Bomb Threat Suspect Arrested Outside Library of Congress

The United States Capitol Police safely took a bomb threat suspect into custody, cleared the vehicle and has now determined the area is safe.

Investigators are working closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia to determine the charges.

At approximately 9:15 on Thursday, a man in a black pick-up truck drove onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress, near First Street, S.E., and Independence Avenue.

The driver of the truck, later identified as 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry of Grover, N.C., told the officer on the scene he had a bomb. The officer noticed what appeared to be a detonator in the man’s hand.

Officers immediately evacuated nearby buildings, including the Library of Congress Buildings and the Cannon Office Building.

The U.S. House and U.S. Senate were on recess, but some people were still working in the buildings.

Roseberry was communicating by holding up hand-written signs through the front, driver-side window.

Officers delivered him a phone in hopes of trying to continue the dialogue.

Then the suspect got out of the car on his own and USCP officers safely took him into custody.

The United States Capitol Police is working in conjunction with the FBI Washington Field Office to investigate Roseberry’s background and the motive.

The USCP was assisted by the FBI Washington Field Office, Washington Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Park Police, Supreme Court Police, the Metropolitan Police Department, and D.C. Fire and EMS.

