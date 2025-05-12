71.9 F
Brazil Rejects U.S. Request to Designate Two Gangs as Terrorist Organizations

The Brazilian government has rejected a request by the U.S. State Department to designate two major criminal gangs as terrorist organizations, according to Mario Sarrubo, Brazil’s national secretary of public security.

Sarrubo said the request was made on Tuesday during a meeting between US and Brazilian officials in Brasília.

The US officials were concerned about the gangs Primeiro Comando da Capital, known as PCC, and Comando Vermelho, known as CV, which control territories in several Brazilian cities and are believed to have members in the U.S.

