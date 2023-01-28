35.1 F
Subject Matter Areas: Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement and Public Safety

British Army Serviceman Charged With Terrorism Offenses

By Homeland Security Today

A 21-year-old man has been charged following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Daniel Abed Khalife of Stafford, and a serving member of the British Army, was charged on January 27, with the following offenses:

  • On 02.08.2021 at Beaconside, Stafford, Staffordshire, elicited or attempted to elicit information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58A of the Terrorism Act 2000.
  • On or before 02.01.2023 at Beaconside, Stafford, Staffordshire, placed an article with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property, contrary to section 51 of the Criminal Law Act 1977.

Khalif remains in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, January 28.

Read more at the Metropolitan Police




