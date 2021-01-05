British Teenager Charged with Six Terrorism Offenses

A teenager from Essex in southern England, U.K. has been charged with six terrorism offenses following an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, supported by Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) and Essex Police.

The 17-year-old was arrested and detained under the Terrorism Act on the morning of December 29, as part of a pre-planned, intelligence led operation. Two residential properties in Chelmsford and Brentwood in Essex were searched in connection with the arrest.

On December 30 a warrant of further detention was approved by the court, giving detectives extra time to hold and question him.

He was subsequently charged with the following offenses on January 3 and appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court via video link on January 4.

One offense of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006

One offense of disseminating a terrorist publication, contrary to Section 2 (1) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Four offenses of possessing material likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The teenager has been remanded and will next appear before the Old Bailey court in London on January 22, 2021.

Last month, a 15-year-old was charged with terrorism offenses in England and police have increased their efforts to encourage parents and others to report signs of early radicalization as young people spend more time online during pandemic lockdowns.

Read the statement at Counter Terrorism Policing

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)