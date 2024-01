A shocking arrest was made in an apparent homegrown terrorism case involving two brothers in Queens, New York.



Authorities said an arsenal of homemade weapons and a “hit list” listing “cops, judges, politicians, celebrities” and “banker scum” were found when the suspected anarchists were arrested at their home.

New York police arrested 39-year-old Andrew and 51-year-old Angelo Hatziagelis.

