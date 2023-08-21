76.2 F
California Shop Owner Killed by Shooter Who Made ‘Several Disparaging Remarks’ About Pride Flag

When deputies attempted to contact the suspect, a lethal force encounter occurred and the suspect was pronounced deceased. 

On Friday, August 18, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., deputies from the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a person who had been shot at the Mag Pi clothing store on Hook Creek Road, in Cedar Glen, Calif.  When deputies arrived, they located the victim, identified as Laura Ann Carleton, 66, of Cedar Glen suffering from a gunshot wound.  Emergency medical personnel pronounced Carleton deceased at the scene.

During the response to the initial scene on Hook Creek Road, deputies received updates from Sheriff’s Dispatch indicating the suspect, who has not been identified, fled on foot, and was seen on Torrey Road, east of Highway 173.

Deputies located the suspect near Torrey Road and Rause Rancho Road, armed with a handgun.  When deputies attempted to contact the suspect, a lethal force encounter occurred and the suspect was pronounced deceased.  No deputies were injured during the incident.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail also responded and assumed the investigation.

Through further investigation, detectives learned the suspect made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton.

This investigation is ongoing, and no further details are being released.  Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904.  Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or got to www.wetip.com.

Read more at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office

