Canada and Nova Scotia Announce Joint Review of April Tragedy

Canada’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, and Nova Scotia Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the Honourable Mark Furey, have announced a joint review of the April 18 and 19 Nova Scotia tragedy.

A three-member independent Review Panel has been jointly appointed to conduct this review and report back on its findings and recommendations. The Panel will be chaired by Michael MacDonald and include Anne McLellan and Leanne Fitch. The Panel will consider the causes, context and circumstances giving rise to the incident, the response of police, and steps taken to inform, support and engage victims, families and affected citizens.

The review will address a variety of issues relating to the perpetrator, police and other law enforcement agencies, as well as victims and families. Some topics to be reviewed include:

contributing and contextual factors including the involvement of gender-based and intimate-partner violence;

the perpetrator’s access to firearms;

police response; and

police communications with the public, victims, their families, the Alert Ready Program and other law enforcement agencies.

The two ministers have committed that all agencies and organizations under their respective jurisdiction and authorities will participate fully in this Review, ensuring that the Review Panel has what it needs to fulfill its mandate. These include, but are not limited to, the RCMP, the Canada Firearms Program, the Canada Border Services Agency, the Criminal Intelligence Service and the national Alert Ready Program.

Furey said that the victims’ families and survivors continue to experience a level of trauma and grief. “The Government of Nova Scotia is committed to ensuring that they, and all Nova Scotians, get the answers they deserve in a timely manner. We anticipate this Review will generate recommendations that will make our communities safer. We will continue to support and care for the families throughout this process and on the journey ahead.”

Both the interim and final report outlining findings and recommendations will be made public.

