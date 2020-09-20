(Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

Canadian Authorities Say Letter Containing Ricin Sent to White House

The FBI is leading an investigation into a letter sent to the White House that was believed to contain the poison ricin. Initial information indicated the letter originated in Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

“The FBI and our U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service partners are investigating a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility,” the FBI said in a statement. “At this time, there is no known threat to public safety.”

The RCMP, which is working with the FBI on the investigation, said the FBI conducted an analysis on the substance found in the envelope. This report indicated the presence of ricin.

