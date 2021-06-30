Canadian Woman Released from ISIS Camp Cooperating with Police, Former Ambassador Says

A Canadian woman released from a camp for captured ISIS families “knows a lot” and has been cooperating with police, the former diplomat who got her out of Syria said Tuesday.

Peter Galbraith said the woman had been “helpful to law enforcement” while detained by U.S.-backed forces in northeast Syria, and intended to assist police in Canada as well.

“She knows a lot about what went on, and is fully prepared to cooperate,” said Galbraith, a former U.S. ambassador who secured the woman’s release from Roj Camp on the weekend.

