Canadian Youth Facing Terrorism Charges for Alleged Plot Against Jewish People

A Canadian youth has been arrested and charged with terrorism-related offenses that allegedly targeted Jewish people

Canada’s national police force said Saturday that a youth was arrested and charged with terrorism-related offenses that allegedly targeted Jewish people.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the young person arrested Friday was charged with facilitating terrorist activity by communicating instructional material related to an explosive substance.

The youth is further charged with knowingly instructing a person to carry out terrorist activity against “Jewish persons.”

Read the rest of the story at ABC News, here.

