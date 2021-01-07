Capitol Police Chief Resigns as National Security Concerns from Riot Assessed

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund has resigned amid fury on Capitol Hill over his department’s security posture and response to the mob of Trump supporters that breached the building and descended on the House and Senate on Wednesday.

Fifty-six officers were injured in the Wednesday riot, and several were hospitalized. Capitol Police dismissed multiple reports tonight that an officer in critical condition had died. “We ask that our officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected at this time. Should a statement become necessary, the Department will issue one at the appropriate time,” police said in a statement.

The head of the U.S. Capitol Police Union told local media that a 40-year-old officer is being kept on life support until his family can arrive.

Federal criminal cases were filed against 15 rioters today, and an additional 40 cases in D.C. Superior Court. Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin told reporters that the national security impact from rioters ransacking congressional offices was not yet known. “Electronic items were stolen from senators’ offices,” he said. “Documents, materials were stolen and we have to identify what was done, mitigate that, and it could have potential national security equities.”

One woman was shot by Capitol Police as she tried to enter through a broken pane of glass toward the Speaker’s Lobby on the House side. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) told ABC News today that he witnessed the shooting of Ashli Babbitt, 35, of San Diego. “When they broke the glass in the back, the [police] lieutenant that was there, him and I already had multiple conversations prior to this, and he didn’t have a choice at that time,” Mullin said. “The mob was going to come through the door, there was a lot of members and staff that were in danger at the time.”

Sund said in a statement today that “per the USCP’s policy, the USCP employee has been placed on administrative leave and their police powers have been suspended pending the outcome of a joint Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and USCP investigation.”

Three other people suffered medical emergencies that were ultimately fatal, Capitol Police said: Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Ringtown, Pa., Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Ala., and Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, Ga. Greeson reportedly suffered a heart attack, Phillips reportedly suffered a stroke, and Boyland was reportedly crushed by the crowd.

People in the mob “actively attacked United States Capitol Police Officers and other uniformed law enforcement officers with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants, and took up other weapons against our officers,” Sund said. “They were determined to enter into the Capitol Building by causing great damage.”

“The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C. Maintaining public safety in an open environment – specifically for First Amendment activities – has long been a challenge. The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities. But make no mistake – these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior. The actions of the USCP officers were heroic given the situation they faced, and I continue to have tremendous respect in the professionalism and dedication of the women and men of the United States Capitol Police,” Sund continued. “The USCP is conducting a thorough review of this incident, security planning and policies and procedures.”

Later in the day, it was announced that Sund would resign on Jan. 16. Sund had been with D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department for 25 years and joined Capitol Police in 2017. He was sworn in as chief of police in June 2019.

The Associated Press reported that Capitol Police prepared only for a free-speech demonstration and turned down offers of help from the Defense Department and FBI before the riot.

“There was a failure of leadership at the top,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said.

