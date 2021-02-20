The U.S. Capitol after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. (DHS photo)

Capitol Police Suspends 6 Officers, Investigates Dozens More After Capitol Riots

The U.S. Capitol Police has suspended six officers with pay for their actions on Jan. 6, when a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of President Biden’s Electoral College victory, according to a department statement.

An additional 29 officers remain under investigation as part of the department’s ongoing probe into the events that unfolded that day.

“The investigation into the January 6 attack remains under investigation. Our Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the actions of 35 police officers from that day. We currently have suspended six of those officers with pay,” the department said in a statement.

