CENTCOM and Syrian Democratic Forces Capture ISIS Cell Leader

On March 6, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), enabled by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, conducted a raid and captured Salah Mohammad Al-Abdullah, an ISIS cell leader in the vicinity of Shahil, Syria.

During the operation, the SDF recovered multiple weapons to include a 12.7mm (.50 cal) Sniper rifle, an AK-47, hand grenades, and various weapons and ammunition.

The SDF-led operation is part of the ongoing Defeat-ISIS campaign to degrade ISIS networks and prevent the resurgence of the terrorist group in the region. CENTCOM forces enabled SDF during the operation by providing technical support and intelligence.

The original announcement can be found here.