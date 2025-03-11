71.6 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Counterterrorism

CENTCOM and Syrian Democratic Forces Capture ISIS Cell Leader

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
United States Central Command (CENTCOM)

On March 6, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), enabled by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, conducted a raid and captured Salah Mohammad Al-Abdullah, an ISIS cell leader in the vicinity of Shahil, Syria.

During the operation, the SDF recovered multiple weapons to include a 12.7mm (.50 cal) Sniper rifle, an AK-47, hand grenades, and various weapons and ammunition.

The SDF-led operation is part of the ongoing Defeat-ISIS campaign to degrade ISIS networks and prevent the resurgence of the terrorist group in the region. CENTCOM forces enabled SDF during the operation by providing technical support and intelligence.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Volt Typhoon: The Cybersecurity Industry Effect on Critical Infrastructure
Next article
Multiple Outages at X Caused by ‘Massive Cyberattack,’ Musk Claims
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals