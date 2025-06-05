U.S. Central Command forces supported partner forces in operations in Iraq and Syria, May 21-27, in support of the ongoing Defeat ISIS campaign, according to a post on X.

USCENTCOM forces supported six D-ISIS operations, five in Iraq and one in Syria, resulting in the two ISIS operatives killed, two detained, including an ISIS leader, and the recovery of multiple weapons. The operations served to disrupt and degrade ISIS’ ability to reconstitute, plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and U.S. and partner forces in the region.

From May 21-22, Syrian Democratic Forces, enabled by USCENTCOM, conducted a D-ISIS operation near Deir ez-Zur, resulting in the capture of an ISIS operative.

From May 21-27, Iraqi forces, enabled by USCENTCOM, conducted D-ISIS operations in northern Iraq, within the Salah al-Din Governorate, Kirkuk Governorate, and Al-Fallujah, resulting in the clearance and destruction of multiple locations, confiscation of small arms weapons and munitions, recovery of material for further exploitation, two ISIS operatives killed in action, and the capture of an ISIS leader.

The U.S. and members of the multinational Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF – OIR) maintain our ongoing commitment to the fight against ISIS.

“Operations like these underscore the commitment of USCENTCOM, along with our allies and partners, to the enduring defeat of ISIS in the region,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM Commander.