Charlie Hebdo Accomplices Found Guilty

A French court has found guilty 14 accomplices of the French Islamist militants behind the January 2015 jihadist attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Jewish supermarket in Paris.

Among the 14 was Hayat Boumeddiene, former partner of Amedy Coulibaly who murdered a policewoman and, a day later, four French Jews in the siege of a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris.

Boumeddiene was found guilty of financing terrorism and belonging to a criminal terrorist network. She is thought to be alive and on the run from an international arrest warrant in Syria, where she joined the Islamic State group.

