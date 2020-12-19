Charlie Hebdo Accomplices Found Guilty

A French court has found guilty 14 accomplices of the French Islamist militants behind the January 2015 jihadist attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Jewish supermarket in Paris.
Among the 14 was Hayat Boumeddiene, former partner of Amedy Coulibaly who murdered a policewoman and, a day later, four French Jews in the siege of a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris.
Boumeddiene was found guilty of financing terrorism and belonging to a criminal terrorist network. She is thought to be alive and on the run from an international arrest warrant in Syria, where she joined the Islamic State group.