Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorismEducation and Training

CHDS Executive Education Webinar Series ‘America’s Evolving Homeland Security Threats – At Home and Abroad”

By Homeland Security Today
A municipal worker secures c-wire on fencing at a National Guard security post near the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

The Center for Homeland Defense and Security presents two new webinars in its Executive Education Program Lecture and Webinar Series America’s Evolving Homeland Security Threats – At Home and Abroad:

America’s Evolving Homeland Security Threats – A World Divided
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
3:00 PM Eastern / 12:00 PM Pacific

America’s Evolving Homeland Security Threats – A Nation Divided
Thursday, March 24, 2022
3:00 PM Eastern / 12:00 PM Pacific

– REGISTER HERE –

In this two-part webinar series, CHDS experts will explore international and domestic threats confronting America and our homeland security.

Part one of the series will focus on the international landscape and the geopolitical threats to democracy that will shape the 21st century for homeland security leaders. The current Russian invasion of Ukraine and an emboldened China will be explored.

In part two of the discussion, we will focus on America’s domestic threats. What are they? Are they connected to international threats? How do homeland security professionals do their jobs in a hyper-polarized environment?

Featured Guest:

  • Dr. Seth Jones
    Senior Vice President and Director, International Security Program
    Center for Strategic and International Studies

Moderator:

  • Mike Walker
    Former Assistant Secretary of the Army and Former Deputy Director, FEMA
    CHDS Subject Matter Expert

Participants are encouraged to submit questions for the panel in advance on the webinar registration page or by emailing them to chds-eep@nps.edu.

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

– REGISTER HERE

