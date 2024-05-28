Anti-Israel protestors who took over the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics last week called for launching a nationwide insurgency and domestic terrorism campaign, regrettably fulfilling a prediction I made earlier this month on The Glenn Beck Program.

A forthcoming CRC study of the protesting groups also forecasts that the most militant elements would push the movement toward a broader campaign of violent and destructive activism that would meet the definition of domestic terrorism.

The protestors seized Chicago University’s Institute of Politics on Friday, May 17. The institute’s director, former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-SD), refused to surrender to their demands that she leave. She said she didn’t feel she was in any physical danger and recalled trying to reason with them while hearing them destroying furniture. The protestors disobeyed the police’s orders to leave but fled through the windows when the police forcibly entered.

