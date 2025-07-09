Chinese influence networks are playing a growing role in U.S.-based pro-Palestinian activism, according to a new study from The George Washington University’s Program on Extremism. The report connects the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to a network of activist groups and media operations that echo Beijing’s strategic messaging while undermining U.S. interests at home and abroad.

The investigation zeroes in on Neville Roy Singham, a U.S. businessman based in Shanghai, as a central figure channeling CCP-aligned funding and narratives into U.S. activist networks. Singham, through a web of nonprofits and affiliated organizations, is alleged to finance groups that have pushed anti-Israel and anti-American messaging under the banner of social justice and Palestinian solidarity.

Groups such as the People’s Forum, the ANSWER Coalition, and the International People’s Assembly are identified as key facilitators of this influence campaign. These organizations helped launch the “Shut It Down for Palestine” (SID4P) protest movement following the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack. According to the report, the campaign’s media and organizing efforts closely mirror China’s broader global messaging strategy: casting the CCP as a moral counterweight to the United States while exploiting moments of geopolitical crisis to expand Beijing’s narrative reach.

The coordination between these groups is not incidental, the report argues. It highlights shared ideology, joint media production, and aligned logistics as evidence of a cohesive ecosystem shaped by foreign influence. China’s state-run media has further supported the effort by amplifying antisemitic tropes and anti-Western sentiment in its coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict, reinforcing themes circulated by these U.S.-based activist organizations.

The report’s conclusion is straight to the point: what appears to be a spontaneous grassroots protest is, in some cases, being shaped and supercharged by a foreign government with a vested interest in fracturing U.S. society from within. With increasing clarity, the evidence points to the CCP leveraging financial resources, propaganda channels, and ideological partners to wage an information war—one that weaponizes the optics of justice to cloak a deeper strategy aimed at using domestic dissent in the U.S. to project weakness abroad, while casting China as a principled champion of peace and justice.

Click here to read the full report.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)