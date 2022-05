A gunman killed one person and wounded five others at a Taiwanese luncheon in a Laguna Woods church on Sunday, then was tackled by churchgoers who hogtied his legs with extension cords, officials said.

The crowd also managed to take two handguns away from him, said Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock.

“That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery,” Hallock said.

The five wounded – four of them critically – range in age from 66 to 92.

