CIA Unveils Model of al-Zawahiri’s Hideout That Agency Used Before al Qaeda Leader Was Killed in Drone Strike

The CIA has revealed a model of Ayman al-Zawahiri’s safe house, used to brief President Joe Biden about the al Qaeda leader’s whereabouts before the agency killed him in a drone strike in Afghanistan.

Shortly after al-Zawahiri’s death, White House officials released a photo showing Biden talking to CIA Director William Burns with a closed wooden box on the table in front of them. Now, the contents of the box – a model depicting a white-walled home with at least five stories and three partially obscured balconies – are on display at the CIA Museum inside the agency’s Virginia headquarters.

The museum is closed to the public and access is generally limited to the agency’s employees and guests. The CIA allowed journalists to tour the museum, newly refurbished in time for the agency’s 75th anniversary, as part of a broader effort to showcase its history and achievements.

Read more at CBS News