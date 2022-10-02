56.1 F
Washington D.C.
Sunday, October 2, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorismFederal Pages

CIA Unveils Model of al-Zawahiri’s Hideout That Agency Used Before al Qaeda Leader Was Killed in Drone Strike

The model depicts a white-walled home with at least five stories and three partially obscured balconies.

By Homeland Security Today
Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri speaks in a video to mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (As-Sahab)

The CIA has revealed a model of Ayman al-Zawahiri’s safe house, used to brief President Joe Biden about the al Qaeda leader’s whereabouts before the agency killed him in a drone strike in Afghanistan.

Shortly after al-Zawahiri’s death, White House officials released a photo showing Biden talking to CIA Director William Burns with a closed wooden box on the table in front of them. Now, the contents of the box – a model depicting a white-walled home with at least five stories and three partially obscured balconies – are on display at the CIA Museum inside the agency’s Virginia headquarters.

The museum is closed to the public and access is generally limited to the agency’s employees and guests. The CIA allowed journalists to tour the museum, newly refurbished in time for the agency’s 75th anniversary, as part of a broader effort to showcase its history and achievements.

Read more at CBS News

Previous articleISIS Cell Planning Attack on Muslim School Exposed
Next articleModernized CIA Museum Brings 75 Years of Agency History to Life
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals