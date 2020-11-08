Clarksville Man Allegedly Planned an Attack on Fort Campbell, Local Landmarks, FBI Says

A Clarksville man allegedly plotted online to attack Fort Campbell and local landmarks in support of the Islamic State group known as ISIS, according to court documents released this week detailing his arrest.

Jason Solomon Stokes was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Aug. 20 after conversations with undercover agents led investigators to believe he was planning an attack in October, according to an affidavit from FBI Special Agent Angelo DeFeao.

While Stokes was arrested in August, the federal court documents remained sealed until Monday. Stokes remains in federal custody on charges related to sending threatening communications between states, court documents show.

