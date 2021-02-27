Coalition Forces Meet with Peshmerga and ISF to Coordinate ISIS Fight

A military delegation from the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the 83 member International Coalition to defeat Daesh (ISIS), visited the Joint Coalition Coordination Center between the Kurdistan Region’s military and security forces and Iraq in Erbil, February 17, 2021. The JCCC was established in 2015 to co-ordinate between the Peshmerga Security Forces and the Iraqi Security Forces on the Counter ISIS fight.

“This coordination center is a great example of the Peshmerga Security Forces and Iraqi Security Forces working together with a common goal,” said Col. Wayne Marotto, Coalition military spokesman. “The Coalition has supported establishing coordination centers along the Kurdish Coordination Line )KCL( and commends the improving relationship and renewed willingness to coordinate on the part of both governments and their security forces.”

The Coalition, ISF and Peshmerga forces discussed the continuation of the work of these Coordination Centers along the KLC in order to fill the security gap between the Peshmerga and the ISF in the disputed areas.

“The Coalition has supported establishing coordination centers along the KCL in order to allow no sanctuary or freedom of movement for Daesh fighters,” said Marotto.

The Coalition, ISF and Peshmerga Forces also discussed means to communicate more effectively to counter the Daesh misinformation and propaganda. The group discussed plans to establish a Joint Media Center to open the lines of communication between the Coalition, ISF and Peshmerga Forces. The ISF and Peshmerga spokesmen expressed interest in similar goals and emphasized the importance of working together to defeat Daesh.

“The relationship with the ISF and Coalition Forces is like that of a brother and it has been like that for 5 years and it still is,” said Brig. Gen. Osman Mohammed Mustafa, Ministry of Peshmerga Director of Media. The delegation discussed strategies for achieving long term security and stability in Iraq, as well as continuing the liaison and cooperation between the Coalition, ISF and Peshmerga forces. “The Coalition will continue to work by, with and through our ISF and Peshmerga partners to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh in designated areas of Iraq and Syria,” said Marotto.

