Coalition Strike Kills Senior ISIS Leader Wanted by the U.S.

A senior Islamic State leader the U.S. had put a $5 million bounty on was killed this week in a coalition airstrike aided by Syrian partner forces, officials said.

Mutaz Numan Abd Nayif Najm al-Jaburi, believed to be one of the top three leaders of the terrorist group, was killed Tuesday in Syria’s Deir al-Zour province, the Syrian Democratic Forces said in a statement.

Before the strike, SDF counterterrorism forces had tracked his movements in Syria and elsewhere, the statement released Thursday said.

