Prosecutors say these guns and ammunition were recovered from the Maryland apartment of Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson. (U.S. District Court filing)

Coast Guard Officer Accused of Terror Plot Asks for Leniency

Federal prosecutors are recommending a 25-year prison sentence for a Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and targeting Supreme Court justices, prominent Democrats and TV journalists for attacks inspired by racist killers.

But defense attorneys are seeking leniency for Christopher Hasson, disputing the government’s claim that he is a domestic terrorist. Hasson’s lawyers are urging a federal judge in Maryland to spare him a prison term and sentence him to jail time served since his arrest and three years of supervised release.

