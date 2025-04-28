A 45-year-old Colombian national will make his initial appearance in U.S. federal court on charges of narco-terrorism and distributing kilogram quantities of cocaine from Colombia, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei in a press release on April 24.

Adrian Alberto Cano Gomez, an alleged member of the National Liberation Army (Ejército de Liberación Nacional aka ELN), was extradited from Colombia and is now in Houston. He will make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Dena Hanovice Palermo April 25 at 2 p.m.

The now unsealed indictment, returned March 23, 2023, alleges ELN is a Colombian guerrilla group officially designated as a foreign terrorist organization Oct. 8, 1997. It allegedly continues to operate as one of the largest narco-terrorism organizations in the world.

Cano Gomez is charged with international cocaine distribution conspiracy. He is also charged with distribution of a controlled substance and knowing or intending to provide anything of pecuniary value to a person or organization that engages in terrorism or terrorist activity (narco-terrorism).

“This is not a routine drug case, nor is the ELN the typical drug trafficking organization,” said Ganjei. “Rather, this terror group has used American communities to fund its violent activities and destroyed countless lives in the process. This extradition is a big step towards this office’s goal of dismantling the narcotics-to-terrorism pipeline, and a clear demonstration that no matter where you are, no matter who you are, you are not beyond the reach of the American justice system.”

“The extradition of suspected narco-terrorists like Cano Gomez to the United States is another example of how FBI Houston’s reach extends beyond geographic borders,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams of the FBI. “For years, Cano Gomez has allegedly been a liaison of international drug trafficking for the ELN-drugs that are smuggled into the United States and make their way onto our streets. His arrest and extradition are a giant step into disrupting the drug trafficking operations and mass violence carried out at the hands of his foreign terrorist organization.”

“For over a decade, this ELN foreign terrorist organization allegedly profited off American communities by trafficking in cocaine and devastating countless lives,” said acting Special Agent in Charge William Kimbell of the Houston division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). “Gomez, who is an alleged ELN member believed to have facilitated cocaine distribution from Colombia, is now on American soil to face justice.”

According to the indictment, Cano Gomez and others were involved in an ongoing 16-year conspiracy to distribute cocaine from Colombia to the United States knowing or intending to provide pecuniary support to the ELN.

In November 2021, Cano Gomez and others allegedly participated in distributing approximately 15 kilograms of cocaine in Colombia, knowing it would be imported into the United States.

Colombian authorities took him into custody at the request of the United States in March 2024.

The indictment remains sealed as to those charged but not as yet in custody.

The Houston Field Offices of the FBI and DEA conducted the investigation with assistance of U.S. Marshals Service as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF). FBI and DEA agents in Bogota provided substantial support as did the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) multi-agency Special Operations Division, including assigned attorneys from the Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section (NDDS) and National Security Division, as well as the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, Criminal Division’s NDDS’ Office of Judicial Attaché in Bogotá, Colombia, with the cooperation of Colombian authorities and international partners including the Colombian Army, Colombian National Police, National Prosecutor’s Office and Technical Body of Investigation.

The operation, dubbed Operation Selva Roja, is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Casey N. MacDonald and Anibal Alaniz of the Southern District of Texas are prosecuting the case.

The original announcement can be found here.