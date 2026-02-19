COLUMN: From Information to Influence: Enlisting Cognitive Frames

Information itself has no inherent persuasive power; not until it is narrated.

What does narrating mean? It means making sense of raw data.

Narrating to influence requires telling a story that ties the meaning of a current situation to a similar meaning in the cultural narrative of the audience. The meaning of the current story is determined by the way it fits (or doesn’t fit) into the larger cultural framework of meaning (the cultural narrative).

We humans are meaning-seeking animals, but our cognitive associations are not unlimited, rather, we fit incoming data into pre-determined and culturally sanctioned patterns of information processing.

Cultural narratives provide the cognitive frame, a sort of “meaning map,” for incoming information. Human experience of events, and the meaning we assign to them, are determined by the narratives we live by.

The power of narrative does not begin with messaging or communication. It is more basic than that. Chronologically, narrative comes first, stories result, and messaging follows and references stories (often indirectly and less than consciously). The cognitive frame will determine what meaning will be assigned to events and experiences.

So what does this mean for those tasked with security and defense?

It means that we start with offense.

The single most important part of any operation is the preliminary establishment of a narrative strategy. It is the narrative strategy that must inform/support what follows. By “narrative strategy,” I don’t mean a mission plan or an explanation about what is going to happen and why. Rather, a narrative strategy proceeds from Narrative and Internarrative Identity Analysis© of the target audiences.

Both types of analysis are critical in developing a series of stories that trigger cultural narratives (which are bound up with identity) in order to establish, alter, or effect the cognitive frame that will determine how all participants, including domestic audiences and the international community, will view threats to their stability. As Scott Mann says, “This is a paradigm change for our intelligence community as well. They have to get well beyond the threat networks and into the world of narrative. ….not enough leaders are calling for narrative perspective as an information requirement….”

Our adversaries are engaging us in Narrative Warfare and Narrative Warfare is not a battle of ideologies nor is it information warfare. Narrative Warfare is conflict over the meaning of information. Ideologies rarely motivate behavior, until they are narrated. Ideas get their legs from narratives. The most influential ideas are presented in narrative form. Ideas have no inherent strategy.

Ideas are conscious; narratives are often not conscious. Much of what happens in narrative conflict is happening at a subconscious level. That makes Narrative Warfare much more insidious than ideological conflict.

Prior to any conflict we need an offensive narrative strategy that gets there first, cultivates the field, shapes perceptions ahead of action, and continues to shape perceptions for years to come. The narrative is already in place. We need pre-conflict narrative strategies that are consistent with the existing cultural narrative and provides the context for understanding how future action and events will be experienced. A successful narrative strategy will determine how ensuing actions will be interpreted.

The lasting long-term effects of narrative dominance are the closest we can get to something like victory in irregular warfare. Counter narratives are not nearly enough to get us there. Narrative Warfare is warfare over the meaning of information and wielding its weapons involves learning how to tell our meaning.

As my colleague, former Green Beret Scott Mann, says, “It is one thing to get a narrative wrong. It is worse not to consider it a part of the campaign when your enemy is already kicking your ass with it.”

Our adversaries have demonstrated they already know how. It is not enough to catch up with them by countering their narrative. We must dominate with our own.