Counterterrorism

Congressman: U.S. Needs Counterterrorism Partners in Central Asia

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Central Asia, or Middle Asia, colored political map. Region of Asia from Caspian Sea to western China, and from Russia to Afghanistan. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
In a rare discussion of Central Asia policy on Capitol Hill, a senior legislator told VOA that the United States needs to look past the abysmal human rights records of the countries in the region to confront terrorism and Russian and Chinese influence.

“If we want their help somehow, we need to be able to help them,” Representative Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said in a one-on-one interview.

The 27-year House lawmaker was part of the most recent congressional delegation to visit Uzbekistan, along with Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers, Salud Carbajal and Veronica Escobar.

Read the rest of the story at VOA.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
