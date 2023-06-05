Connecticut Man Admits Mailing More Than 100 Threatening Letters to Journalists, Judges and Other Public Officials

GARRETT SANTILLO, 43, of Hamden, pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to mailing numerous threatening letters to individuals in Connecticut and elsewhere.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between approximately December 2021 and June 2022, Santillo mailed more than 100 letters containing threatening and hateful statements, including threats of violence, to journalists, judges and other public officials and individuals in Connecticut and elsewhere, including a Justice of the United States Supreme Court and a United States Supreme Court Justice Nominee. Several letters mailed by Santillo contained this or similar language: “If you don’t obey what this letter says, you along with others including [name redacted] and people in Washington DC and everywhere and you. You all will be killed!!”

Santillo pleaded guilty to one count of mailing threatening communications to a United States Judge, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years. A sentencing date is not scheduled. He has been released on a $100,000 bond since his arrest on July 6, 2022.

Santillo has been federally prosecuted, convicted, and sentenced for mailing threatening letters three prior times, and he completed his most recent term of federal supervision in August 2021.

This matter has been investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Connecticut State Police, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Hamden, Milford, Ridgefield, and New Haven Police Departments. The investigation has also been assisted by the offices of the Connecticut Chief State’s Attorney, the New Haven State’s Attorney and the Litchfield State’s Attorney.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael S. McGarry.

