Convening Authority Takes Action on Sentence in U.S. v. Majid Khan

In accordance with his authority under 10 U.S.C. § 950b, the Convening Authority for military commissions, Mr. Jeffrey D. Wood, took action Friday in the case of United States v. Majid Khan.

Pursuant to his plea, Mr. Khan was found guilty in February 2012 of conspiracy, murder in violation of the law of war, attempted murder in violation of the law of war, providing material support for terrorism, and spying. He was subsequently permitted to withdraw his plea to providing material support for terrorism after a federal court ruling that the offense was not triable by a military commission.

In October 2021, after a sentencing hearing at U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, a panel of military officers sitting as a military commission sentenced Mr. Khan to 26 years of confinement. The panel also recommended Mr. Khan receive clemency.

Consistent with the terms of the pretrial agreement, the Convening Authority has approved a sentence of 10 years of confinement.

Pursuant to a 2021 modification to the original 2012 pre-trial agreement, the Convening Authority agreed to reduce the sentence to 11-14 years. Additionally, Mr. Khan received one-year of credit off his sentence from a military judge in the case.

