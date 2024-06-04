78.2 F
Counterterrorism

Cops on Terror Alert After ISIS Threatens Cricket World Cup Match on Long Island

Police are ramping up security on Long Island after ISIS threatened to disrupt an upcoming cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at an East Meadow stadium, authorities said Wednesday.

While officials said there had been no “specific threat” of a terror attack at Eisenhower Stadium during the June 9 match, cops are taking no chances when the international championship comes to town.

“This will be the tightest security that Nassau County has ever seen,” Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. “Every single asset in the police department is involved, including our intelligence.

Read the rest of the story at New York Post.

