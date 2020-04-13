Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leads funeral prayers for Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 6, 2020. (Iran government photo)

Coronavirus Hasn’t Slowed Iran’s Terrorism and Proxy Wars, Analysts Say

Coronavirus has torn through Iran in recent months, prompting calls from the international community that the United States lift heavy economic sanctions to help them fight the contagion.

But according to many analysts, even with such a crippling pandemic, it has failed to curb Iran’s nefarious support of terrorist organizations and proxy wars.

“Lifting core U.S. sanctions on Iran because of the coronavirus would be irresponsible and would not solve the fundamental problem: the regime’s well-documented history of mismanagement and corruption,” Jason Brodsky, Policy Director for United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), told Fox News.

