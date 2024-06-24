Norway hosted a two-day interactive workshop last week to address the latest developments on ‘Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism’ (REMVE) and discuss ways to enhance the recommendations and good practices included in the Global Counterterrorism Task Force’s (GCTF) REMVE Toolkit.

Members of the GCTF and the U.S. Department of State joined the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other key stakeholders in Oslo between June 19-20, 2024, to exchange lessons learned and support practitioners and policymakers in developing policies and action plans to address rapidly evolving REMVE threats in the Nordic countries.

The workshop, held in conjunction with the 2024 Nordic Conference on Violent Extremism, included panel sessions, interactive discussions and breakout sessions focused on prevention efforts and community resilience.

Participants also visited Utøya island, where a Far Right Extremist killed 69 young people on July 22, 2011, in a terrorist attack that also saw eight people killed in a bomb attack on government offices in Norway’s capital.

During the two-day event, attendees discussed the challenges posed by REMVE threats, which experts say have become transnational, with individuals and groups connecting across borders via online platforms where they share violent ideologies, and engage in cross-border financial transactions.