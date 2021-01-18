Counterterrorism Efforts Lead to 80% Reduction in PKK Internal Communications

Internal communications within the PKK dropped by 80% compared with previous years as Turkish counterterrorism operations proved successful in seizing the terrorist group’s transmitters, security forces said on Sunday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), sources stated that during the counterterrorism operations in the last three years, 815 handheld, long-range radios and transmitters with international communication capability had been seized.

Some 330 transmitters were captured back in 2018, 279 in 2019 and 206 in 2020, the sources said, adding that there had been a remarkable drop in internal communications by the terrorist group thanks to such seizures.

Read the full story at Daily Sabah

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)