Counterterrorism Expert Laila Bokhari Dies

Laila Bokhari, a Norwegian political scientist, counterterrorism expert, and former senior government official, has died. Bokhari was widely respected for a career that spanned research, diplomacy, public service, and global security leadership, with a particular focus on terrorism, conflict prevention, and human rights.

Bokhari served in senior roles across Norway’s government, including as deputy minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and as deputy minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She was also a member of Norway’s independent 22 July Commission, which investigated the 2011 terrorist attacks carried out by Anders Breivik, a role that placed her at the center of one of the country’s most consequential national security inquiries.

Her earlier career included research and analytical roles at the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI) and the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI), where she built a reputation as a leading authority on terrorism, security policy, and international relations.

At the time of her death, Bokhari was Director for Global Security Assessments and Geopolitics at Yara International. She also held numerous board and advisory positions, including with the Global Center on Cooperative Security, Nordic Safe Cities, the Human Rights House Foundation, and Oslo Metropolitan University. She was a member of the Nordic Women Mediators network and chaired the board of the Lillehammer Museum in Norway.

Bokhari’s work consistently bridged research, policy, and practice. She was a published author, frequent speaker, and advisor on counterterrorism and violent extremism, and she remained deeply engaged in efforts to promote dialogue, education, and human rights. Education, particularly global access to education, was a cause she publicly identified as central to her values.

Colleagues from across the international security and human rights community noted her impact following news of her passing. David Scharia, Director and Chief of Branch at the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate, highlighted her contributions to counterterrorism and public service, recalling her work with the UN and later leadership roles within the Norwegian government.

Filmmaker and human rights advocate Deeyah Khan also reflected on Bokhari’s commitment to social change, her mentorship, and her support for women and girls.

Born and raised in Norway, Bokhari’s career took her across Europe, South Asia, and the United Kingdom. She was a Harvard Kennedy School fellow and held extensive training in strategic leadership and security studies. Alongside her professional work, she was also a mother, a role friends and colleagues frequently described as central to her life.

Laila Bokhari is remembered as a thoughtful analyst, principled public servant, and bridge-builder across disciplines and borders. Her contributions to counterterrorism policy, democratic resilience, and international cooperation continue to shape the field she helped define.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)