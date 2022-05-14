70.4 F
Counterterrorism Law Enforcement Forum Launched to Combat Racially Motivated Violent Extremism

The inaugural CTLEF meeting increased awareness and information sharing among law enforcement and criminal justice partners about global REMVE activity.

On May 11-12 in Berlin, the Departments of State and Justice launched the Counterterrorism Law Enforcement Forum (CTLEF), co-hosted by the Government of Germany. The CTLEF, which focuses on countering racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism (REMVE) globally, brought together law enforcement, prosecutors, and other criminal justice practitioners from Europe, North and South America, and the Indo-Pacific, alongside specialists from INTERPOL, Europol, the International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and other multilateral organizations.

The inaugural CTLEF meeting increased awareness and information sharing among law enforcement and criminal justice partners about global REMVE activity, including the transnational linkages between and among REMVE actors. Participants also learned about recent law enforcement actions undertaken by governments to disrupt REMVE actors’ global activity.

Officials from the U.S. Departments of State, Justice, and the Treasury, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, participated. The CTLEF will convene again in the spring of 2023.

