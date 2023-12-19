33.4 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Counterterrorism

Cuba Thwarts Terrorist Plot by South Florida Man Who Arrived by Jetski, State-run Media Says

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on March 22, 2016. (State Department photo)

Cuba said late on Saturday it had thwarted a terrorist plot hatched in neighboring south Florida, according to a report broadcast on state-run media, after a man allegedly arrived on the island by jetski to commit acts of violence.

The resulting investigation, which state-run media said was still underway, alleged the plot was tied to at least two groups, Nueva Nacion Cubana and La Nueva Nacion Cubana en Armas, which Cuba has labeled as terrorist entities.

Reuters was unable to contact either of the groups late on Saturday.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters, here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation.

