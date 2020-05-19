Deadly Attack at Toronto Erotic Spa Was Incel Terrorism, Police Allege

A deadly attack at a Toronto erotic massage parlour three months ago is now being treated as an act of terrorism after police allegedly uncovered evidence it was inspired by misogynist incel ideology.

Charges against the suspect accused of carrying out the Feb. 24 stabbing attack, which killed a woman and injured another, were updated in court on Tuesday to “murder — terrorist activity.”

The suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was already facing first-degree and attempted murder charges, but the development means police believe the incident was terrorism-related.

