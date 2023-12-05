Deadly Paris Knife Attack Revives Terrorism Concerns

A German tourist was killed and several other people were injured in central Paris late Saturday after a man attacked them with a knife and a hammer, the French authorities said. The case stirred fears of renewed Islamist terrorist attacks in a nation already on edge.

A suspect was arrested nearby shortly after the assault. The authorities said he had serious psychiatric disorders and had told the police that he was upset over the deaths of Muslims in the world, including in Gaza. France’s national antiterrorism prosecutor’s office said it had opened an investigation.

Gérald Darmanin, France’s interior minister, said that a man had first attacked two German tourists shortly after 9 p.m. on the Quai de Grenelle, not far from the Eiffel Tower, killing one of them, a Filipino-born German man, with a knife. The other person, a woman, was not injured, Mr. Darmanin said.

