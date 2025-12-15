Death Toll Rises to 15 in Bondi Beach Terror Attack on Chanukah Celebration

At least 15 people have died and 42 were injured when two gunmen opened fire on Jewish families celebrating the first night of Hanukkah at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach on Sunday evening. The annual “Chanukah by the Sea” event, organized by Chabad of Bondi, began at 5 p.m. and eventually drew a crowd of between 1,000-2,000 people wanting to “fill Bondi with joy and light.”

At approximately 6:47 p.m. local time, two terrorists began firing approximately 50 bullets into that crowd of men, women and children in an attack that lasted roughly 10 minutes. The gunmen were identified as a 50-year-old Sajid Akram, and 24-year-old Naveed Akram, a father and son from Sydney’s southwest suburb of Bonnyrigg.

The elder Akram, Sajid, was shot and killed at the scene by police, while Naveed Akram was critically wounded and taken into custody. Thirty-eight victims remain hospitalized as of publication, with five in critical condition in what Australian authorities are calling the deadliest antisemitic terrorist attack since the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre in Israel.

Identity of Victims Begins to Emerge

Among the dead is British-born Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who had recently celebrated the birth of his son and was a key organizer of the Hanukkah event. The father of five served as assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi. His wife Chaya is believed to have been injured in the attack.

Also killed was Alex Kleytman, a Holocaust survivor who reportedly raised himself up to protect his wife of five decades during the shooting. The couple, who came to Australia from Ukraine, have two children and 11 grandchildren.

Dan Elkayam, a 27-year-old French Jewish man, was an engineer and an IT Systems Administrator who had moved to Sydney just a year ago, was also among the victims.

The youngest fatality known so far was a 10-year-old child, Matilda Poltavchenko, with her aunt writing, “Yesterday my beloved niece Matilda was killed during a terrorist attack in Bondi Beach. I don’t know how we survive such grief.”

Victims of Antisemitic Terror Attack on Bondi Beach 1 of 4

The oldest victim was reported as 87 years old.

Act of Heroism

In dramatic footage that has been viewed millions of times on social media, a man identified as a 43-year-old fruit shop owner from the Sutherland Shire, Ahmed al Ahmed, tackled Sajid Akram from behind and wrestled the weapon away from him as he fired on the crowd. He then carefully placed the firearm against a tree before the second gunman, the son, opened fire at him from a bridge. al Ahmed, a father of two, sustained two bullet wounds – one in his arm and one in his hand – but is reported to be recovering after surgery. He has been hailed as a “genuine hero” by New South Wales (NSW) Premier Chris Minns.

Two police officers who responded to the scene were also among the critically injured and remain in critical but stable condition.

A Premeditated Attack

The location chosen by the attackers – atop a pedestrian walkway – provided an elevated firing position, strongly indicating premeditation and reconnaissance, according to security experts. Bystander footage also appeared to show the shooters waving away bystanders before resuming fire in the direction of the Jewish gathering.

Former NSW police officer Ben Besant, who shot dead terrorist Man Haron Monis to end the 2014 Lindt Café siege, said, “The gunmen would have had to know the area and more than likely have conducted a reconnaissance on the location.”

Police discovered two “rudimentary” improvised explosive devices at the scene that were determined to be active and were later rendered safe by the bomb disposal unit.

Investigators raided two addresses in Bonnyrigg and Campsie, where they recovered additional firearms. In total, six weapons owned by the father were seized. NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon revealed that the 50-year-old Sajid Akram had held a valid firearms license for approximately 10 years with “no incident” during that period.

Known to Authorities

In a disturbing revelation, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) admitted that Naveed Akram had been on their radar in October 2019, though not as an immediate threat but based on his engagement with other people the intelligence agency was tracking.

“One of these individuals was known to us, but not in an immediate threat perspective,” ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess said. “So obviously we need to look into what happened.”

Commissioner Lanyon had earlier noted that while one shooter was known to police, “the person that we know has very, very little knowledge to the police. So he’s not someone that we would have automatically been looking at at this time.”

Rising Antisemitism in Australia

The Bondi Beach massacre occurred against a backdrop of escalating antisemitism in Australia since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. Australia, with a population of 28 million, is home to approximately 117,000 Jews. About one-third of them live in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, including the Bondi area, which serves as the center of the city’s Jewish community.

Two weeks before the attack, the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) reported that Australia had experienced 1,654 antisemitic incidents during the 12-month period from October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025—approximately five times the annual average recorded in the decade prior to October 7, 2023. This also excludes the many anti-Jewish incidents that go unreported, for a variety of reasons, as evidenced from previous studies.

The previous year saw an even higher 2,062 incidents. The ECAJ President, Daniel Aghion KC, noted that antisemitism has become “normalised and allowed to fester and spread” in Australia, with anti-Jewish racism spreading “at universities, in arts and culture spaces, in the health sector, in the workplace and elsewhere.”

Examples of Antisemitic Incidents Since October 7, 2023:

October 9, 2023: Two days after the Hamas attack, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at the Sydney Opera House, which was lit in Israeli colors. Police advised the Jewish community to stay away. Some rally members were chanting “Gas the Jews.”

October 28, 2023: A 44-year-old Jewish man in Sydney was called a “Jew dog” and assaulted in a public park by three males, sustaining a concussion and four fractures to his spine.

November 10, 2023: A Melbourne synagogue was ordered to evacuate during Friday night Shabbat services after a large mob of anti-Israel protesters descended on a nearby park on Friday evening and began throwing rocks and other projectiles at Jewish congregants.

December 2023: Hoax bomb threats were made to several synagogues across Australia.

May 2024: Jewish individuals attending a “Never Again is Now” rally against antisemitism in Melbourne were accosted and physically assaulted by an anti-Israel mob blocking their way. Mount Scopus Memorial College, one of Australia’s largest Jewish schools, was defaced with the phrase “Jew die” spray-painted on its fence.

September 2024: A Jewish student at Yesodei HaTorah College High School in Melbourne was assaulted in an unprovoked attack, punched in the face while another attacker filmed the incident.

October 2024: A popular Jewish-owned bakery in Sydney was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti. A kosher catering business in Bondi, Lewis’s Continental Kitchen, was attacked by arsonists.

December 6, 2024: A man set fire to the front door of the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne while congregants were inside for Shabbat dinner. One worshipper was injured.

January 10-11, 2025: Two synagogues in Sydney were vandalized on successive days with swastikas and other antisemitic slogans.

February 2025: Two nurses at a Sydney hospital were removed from their jobs and investigated after threatening to kill Israeli patients in a viral video.

Australian authorities have said they believe some attacks have been orchestrated by overseas interests, with Prime Minister Albanese revealing in August 2025 that Iran was suspected of being behind a pair of antisemitic arson attacks.

Local Response to Attack

Jewish community leaders expressed horror but said they were not surprised by the attack.

“I’m horrified and devastated that this happened, but not shocked,” Lynda Ben-Menashe, president of the National Council of Jewish Women Australia, said. “Over the past two years, antisemitism has been rising by the month, and the government has not listened to our pleas. When there is no visible consequence to incitement, violence always ensues.”

Australian Jewish Association CEO Robert Gregory said: “This is an attack on the Jewish community that deeply pains us as a community.”

Former NSW police officer Ben Besant said he was horrified to hear of such a devastating attack occurring 11 years to the day after Lindt Café siege. “The date also coincides with the anniversary of Australia’s most televised terrorism event, the Lindt cafe siege,” Besant pointed out. The attack was “designed to install as much fear and terror as possible.”

National and International Response

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack as “evil” that was “beyond comprehension” and declared it a terrorist incident.

“This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy,” Albanese said. “An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian. There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation. Let me be clear. We will eradicate it.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed the Australian government for the attack, claiming he had warned Albanese that his policies were fueling antisemitism.

“Three months ago I wrote to the Australian prime minister that your policy is pouring oil on the fire of antisemitism,” Netanyahu said, referring to a letter he sent in August following Australia’s announcement that it would recognize Palestinian statehood. “Antisemitism is a cancer that spreads when leaders are silent and do not act.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said he was appalled by the shooting, stating: “These are the results of the anti-Semitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years, with the anti-Semitic and inciting calls of ‘Globalise the Intifada’ that were realized today.”

“Jews were attacked because they are Jews. Such hatred must be named and confronted without equivocation,” said Counter Extremism Project CEO Mark D. Wallace. “This attack demands moral clarity and immediate action to protect Jewish Australians and confront antisemitism—and, specifically, the extreme demonization of Israel. Australia’s lawmakers must do better—immediately.”

International condemnation poured in from leaders across the globe, including U.S. President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, who called it a “heinous deadly attack” and that he “unequivocally condemns antisemitism in all its forms.”

The Australian National Imams Council condemned the shooting, stating: ” We stand in solidarity with the Australian Jewish community, the victims, and their families, and with all those affected. We extend our support and deepest sympathies to the Jewish community during this difficult time … Antisemitism, expressed through hate, harassment, and violence directed at the Jewish community, has no place in our society.”

Australia’s Gun Laws

The attack represents the second-deadliest mass shooting in Australian history, after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre in which a lone gunman killed 35 people. It is also the deadliest terrorist incident in Australia and the worst antisemitic attack globally since the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre in Israel.

Mass shootings have been rare in Australia since the country implemented some of the world’s strictest gun laws following the Port Arthur tragedy. Those included extensive licensing and registration procedures, waiting periods for gun sales, banning of fully automatic or semiautomatic weapons (except when potential buyers could provide a valid reason, which did not include self-defense), and a gun-buyback program.

It has been confirmed that 50-year-old gunman Sajid Akram held a “category AB gun licence,” which is what allowed him to possess the “long arms” weapons he took to Bondi Beach. According to NSW Police online information, the Category A Licence category includes air rifles; rimfire rifle (other than self-loading); shotgun/rimfire combinations; and shotgun (other than pump action, lever action or self-loading). Category B Licence includes muzzle loading firearms (other than pistols); centre-fire rifles (other than self-loading); shotgun/centre-fire combinations; and lever action shotguns with a magazine capacity of no more than 5 rounds.

“He (Sajid) was a member of a gun club and was entitled by nature of the Firearms Acts to have a firearms licence issued,” said NSW Premier Minns.

Sajid Akram, the father, arrived in Australia in 1998 on a student visa, transferred in 2001 to a partner visa and had since been living in the country on a series of returned resident visas. His son, Naveed, is an Australian-born citizen.

The investigation into the Bondi Beach attack continues, with authorities examining the attackers’ backgrounds, motivations, and any potential connections to extremist networks.