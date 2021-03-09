Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with National Guard Soldiers and senior leaders at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Jan. 29, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros)

Defense Dept. Approves 2,300 National Guard at Capitol Through May 23

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has approved a request by the U.S. Capitol Police for continued National Guard support through May 23, 2021.

Nearly 2,300 National Guard personnel will continue the support mission. This represents a reduction of nearly 50 percent of the current support force. This decision was made after a thorough review of the request and after close consideration of its potential impact on readiness.

During this extended period, DOD officials will work with the U.S. Capitol Police to incrementally reduce the National Guard footprint as conditions allow. We thank the National Guard for its support throughout this mission, as well as for its significant efforts across the nation in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

