Details Revealed About 3 Las Vegas Men Charged with Terrorism Attempt

The three men accused of trying to incite violence during Las Vegas protests all have U.S. military backgrounds. 13 Investigates the details about those who signed up to protect our country, only to allegedly terrorize it.

Federal court records say the men are associated with an anti-government movement using the term “boogaloo”, which is “used by extremists to signify a coming civil war.”

Law enforcement had been tracking the men since April, and records suggest a serious violent event was foiled.

